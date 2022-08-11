Kanye West Debuts New Matching Tattoo With Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy

Technically best friends forever.
Kanye West debuted matching tattoos with Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy. In a mirror selfie, snapped by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Mez Afram, the three musicians show off the phrase, "We here forever technically," above their elbows, etched in two different fonts.
Now bonded for life, Kanye, 45, and Lil Uzi Vert, 27, have been friends for years and collaborated on the 2018 track "Watch" along with Travis Scott.
Just last month, the Donda rapper took to Twitter praising Steve, 24, as "one of the most beautiful inspiring people on the planet." Both Lil Uzi Vert and Steve also supported Kanye by modeling designs from his Yeezy x Gap collection on their Instagram accounts earlier this month.
Kanye already sports several other tattoos, including roman numerals on his wrists, song titles and dragon in his left forearm and a portrait of a woman holding a child on his right forearm.
The Grammy winner's new ink comes just days after E! News broke the news that his ex Kim Kardashians and her boyfriend Pete Davidson have broken up after less than a year together.
During their relationship, the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, wasn't shy about showing his love for the SKIMS founder, 41, through body art. Pete's tattoo tributes to Kim include the phrase "My Girl Is A Lawyer," the names "Jasmine" and "Aladdin" with an infinity sign in the middle on his collarbone, in reference to the SNL sketch where they shared their first kiss and the letters "KNSCP" on his neck, which fans speculate are the initials of Kim and the four children she shares with Kanye: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
The comedian also has Kim's name carved into his chest which the Kardashians star explained is actually a branding
"He wanted to do something that was really different," Kim explained The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March. "First tattoo he got, I was like, 'Oh, so cute, thank you! Oh my god!' Second, whatever, I'm like, 'Oh, that's so cute.' But that's what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what's going on in their life."