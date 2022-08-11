Inside Kylie Jenner’s Intimate Birthday Trip With Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner

Watch : Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Into 25th Birthday Brunch

Kylie Jenner had her girls by her side as she rang in her birthday.

A source close to Kylie and Kim Kardashian exclusively tells E! News that Kylie celebrated turning 25-years-old by flying out with a group of girlfriends for "a very intimate and relaxing trip."

In addition to Kim, their mom Kris Jenner, their sister Kendall Jenner and Kylie's 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, who she shares with Travis Scott, were present for the festivities. The insider noted that Kylie "loves that she can bring Stormi along and celebrate these milestones with her."

So, how did they mark the occasion? According to the source, "They have been spending time relaxing by the pool and the beach while having drinks and quality girl time."

Kylie even game a glimpse into their trip on TikTok. In the Aug. 10 video, she showed off her pink mini dress while holding an iced coffee. The Kylie Cosmetics founder then took her camera to the breakfast table to share a few clips of her guests.