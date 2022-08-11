Tatiana Maslany Lands Another TV Role: Everything We Know

Orphan Black actress Tatiana Maslany is set to star in a new AMC thriller, called Invitation to a Bonfire. Get the details!

Tatiana Maslany has accepted AMC's invitation to a bonfire. Literally, it's the name of her new show.
 
The Orphan Black actress is set to star in Invitation to a Bonfire, a new psychological thriller, AMC Networks announced Aug. 10.
 
But the Emmy winner will do more than just act in Invitation to a Bonfire, which is based on the novel by Adrienne Celt, as she's also executive producing the series.
 
The series, set in the 1930s at an all-girls boarding school in New Jersey, follows Zoya (Freya Mavor), a young Russian immigrant and groundskeeper, who is drawn into a lethal love triangle with the school's newest faculty member—a novelist, Leo (Pilou Asbæk)—and his wife (Maslany).
 
Maslany will portray the character of Vera Orlov, who is "more than Leo's wife; she is his editor—and his everything," the network describes. This casting for Maslany is a bit of a homecoming, as she previously starred in Orphan Black, which is part of AMC Networks. 

2022 TV Premiere Dates

This casting update also comes a week before Maslany's highly-anticipated debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the titular character in Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

"Tatiana is a singular talent," Dan McDermott, president of AMC Networks Entertainment and AMC Studios, said in a statement, "who we've wanted to bring back to the AMC Networks family since her iconic and career-defining performance in Orphan Black."
 
He continued, "We're thrilled to have her join Invitation to a Bonfire's talented cast and watch her bring to life the wild flame that is Vera Orlov, both on-screen and behind-the-scenes as an executive producer."

The first season of Invitation to a Bonfire will include six episodes and is set to premiere in 2023.

