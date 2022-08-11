Why the Yellowjackets Creators Are Taking Their Time With Season 2

There's finally some more buzz about season two of Yellowjackets.
The breakout Showtime drama starring Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress and Christina Ricci will be back to terrorize us all over again—but you're going to need to exert some patience.
"We're looking into the first quarter of 2023," co-creator Ashley Lyle told TheWrap about a premiere date. "We are on a very similar production track in terms of time as we were last season, although of course, we have to shoot an additional episode because we had already shot the pilot the last time. I believe that we are going to finish shooting in about February and we'll be airing sometime shortly after that."
Hey, if members of the Yellowjackets soccer team managed to survive nearly two years in the middle of the wilderness, we can wait a few more months for season two.
"Nobody wanted to get back on the air quickly more than we did. But we really rolled directly from finishing up season one into season two," Lyle insisted. "It's a deeply serialized story, and we wanted to make sure we didn't rush it, and that we got it right. And so this was the earliest we could accomplish that."
Lyle also teased that the role of adult Lottie has been cast—though she didn't reveal a name—and will appear in the second season. In season one, young Lottie (Courtney Eaton) begins to see visions while stuck in the woods, ultimately becoming a spiritual leader of the group after offering up a bear heart as part of a terrifying ritual.
In the season one finale, it's revealed that the character is still alive after Suzie (Colleen Wheeler) leaves a voicemail for Natalie (Lewis) saying, "What the hell have you gotten into? Look, I did what you asked. I dug into Travis' (Kevin Alves) bank account and found out who emptied it. I think someone's following me. Who the f--k is Lottie Matthews?"
We're not sure we're ready for modern-day Lottie.
While plot details about season two are being closely guarded, Ricci—who, in addition to co-star Lynskey, was nominated for an Emmy for her performance—recently opened up about the horror that awaits.
"I imagine it will get more complex," she exclusively told E! News in July. "I would imagine it gets more insane. That last episode was crazy."
You can say that again.
The first season of Yellowjackets, an Emmy nominee for Outstanding Drama Series, is available on the Showtime app.