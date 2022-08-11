Lori Harvey Shares Her Dating "Red Flag" Following Michael B. Jordan Split

Lori Harvey is a woman who knows what she wants.
The model, who broke up with Michael B. Jordan earlier this year, got candid about her approach to dating during a conversation with longtime friend Teyana Taylor. While appearing on the latest installment of the YouTube series Bumble Presents Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor, the 25-year-old shared some of the things she avoids when it comes to finding a partner.
"If you are too close to your exes, that's a red flag," she said. "Cordial? OK."
However, Lori noted that having bad blood with an ex is also a red flag itself. "I don't want y'all to have beef either," she continued, "because that gets messy."
As for a green flag she does look for, Lori shared she appreciates "transparency" in a partner. After all, it admittedly took her a while to learn how to openly communicate in a relationship. "I was actually a horrible communicator," she confessed. "I just didn't realize that it was that bad, but I learned. It's something that I've been actively working on."
Reflecting on her past dating experiences, the SKN by LH founder added that she's now in a "sexier" place having figured out what she wants in a relationship. "I'm more mature," she said. "I'm in a different headspace, too."
For Lori, the fact that she "almost got married very young" also greatly affected how she now approaches dating. "I didn't really know myself," recalled Lori, who was once engaged to soccer player Memphis Depay. "I just felt like I hadn't experienced life, so at that point I was like, 'OK, I'm just going to date on my terms.'"
She added, "How ever I want to move or whatever I want to do, I'm gonna do it. And if it's no longer serving me, I move on."
News of Lori and Michael, 35, calling it quits surfaced in June, after the couple had dated for more than a year. Since the split, the two have removed all traces of one another on their Instagram accounts.
Lori's dad, comedian Steve Harvey, later spoke out about the breakup, saying that while Michael is a "cool guy," he's "team Lori, 1000 percent."
"Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends...I ain't heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing," he shared on the June 6 episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show. "As long as you don't put your hands on my daughter, I don't give a damn what you do."