Armie Hammer Accusers Speak Out in House of Hammer Trailer

Watch : Armie Hammer's Lawyer Addresses Those Concierge Rumors

Armie Hammer's accusers are speaking out about their experiences with the actor.

In a trailer for the upcoming three-part discovery+ docu-series House of Hammer, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison discuss the "mad" behavior Courtney says they experienced at the hands of the Social Network actor. (Armie has previously insisted that all sexual encounters were entirely consensual.)

Courtney shares that she didn't know what she was getting into when she began dating Armie, who showered her with compliments. "In the beginning, I felt like this was all perfect," she says. "But then things changed. He pushes your boundaries a little bit at a time. You're his, completely."

Courtney says she began to fear for her life after they began engaging in bondage during sex. She remembers the Call Me By Your Name star tying her ankles, wrist and neck with ropes, telling the camera, "You're completely immobilized. I'm just closing my eyes until it ended."