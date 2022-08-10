Amanda Seyfried Wishes Intimacy Coordinators Were Present Earlier in Her Career

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Seyfried's comments come at a time when the concept of intimacy coordinators are a hot topic.

Former Game of Thrones star Sean Bean spoke out against the idea of intimacy coordinators—who are responsible for the safety and well-being of actors during scenes of a sexual nature on set—in an interview with the Sunday Times.

"It would inhibit me more because it's drawing attention to things," Bean said. "Somebody saying, ‘Do this, put your hands there, while you touch his thing…'"

Bean pointed to one scene in particular with Snowpiercer co-star Lena Hall, which did not use an intimacy coordinator.

"Often the best work you do, where you're trying to push the boundaries, and the very nature of it is experimental, gets censored when TV companies or the advertisers say it's so much," he said of their scene. "It's a nice scene, quite surreal, dream-like and abstract."

Hall later responded, explaining why she didn't feel the need for the assistance of a coordinator.

"Sean is an awesome actor and made me feel not only comfortable but also like I had a true acting partner in those bizarre scenes," she explained. "It was us against the world and we were gonna tell that story."