18 Spa Must-Haves For Pampering Yourself on National Face Mask Day

August 11 marks National Face Mask Day. We know what you might be thinking: Can't any day be National Face Mask day, if you want it badly enough? The answer is "Of course," but an official holiday is the perfect excuse to celebrate. Face masks are an effortless way to luxuriate; they make the world melt away for a few minutes as you do something kind for yourself. What's better than that? So whether you're ready to splurge or ballin' on a budget, we have a few suggestions for you. Dry skin? Redness? Worried that your mask isn't Instagram stories-friendly enough? We've got it all covered.
So sit back, relax with a spa water (we'd suggest sliced cucumber and lemon), and scroll through this list of the best face masks to pamper yourself with on this, the holy grail of holidays. And if you save a few to use on any other days of the year? Don't worry. We're doing it too.
Wander Beauty Golden Hour Skincare Kit
Make any hour your golden hour with the Golden Hour Skincare Kit from Wander Beauty. With under-eye masks, a brightening serum, and a cute headband to wear while you put it all together, it makes any moment a little spa getaway.
Includes:
- 10 Baggage Claim Gold Eye Mask Packettes
- 1 Mini Sight C-Er Vitamin C Concentrate (15 ml.)
- 1 Pink Satin Headband
Origins Original Skin Retexturizing Mask
This retexturizing mask from Origins is a staple of any beauty maven's collection. Made with Mediterranean rose clay, this mask deep cleans pores and smooths your skin for a flawless, filter-free finish according to the brand.
Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask
For a peel-inspired treatment you can do from home, look no further than the award-winning Resurfacing Mask from Tata Harper. Per the brand, its purifying formula minimizes pores and breaks up surface congestion, delivering a clearer, more radiant you in minutes.
M.S. Skincare Glow Getter Duo
Why indulge in just one pampering face mask, when the holiday clearly calls for two? If you're looking for a set, we'd recommend this brightening duo from M.S. Skincare. Its potent blends of glycolic acid, fruit enzymes, algae-rich French sea clay, and more result in a thoroughly revitalized and rejuvenated complexion after each use, says the brand. Best of all? It's gentle enough to benefit each skin type.
Peter Thomas Roth Poten-C Power Brightening Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Enhance your skincare routine with not one, not five, but 30 pairs of of enriching eye patches from perennial fave Peter Thomas Roth. Infused with invigorating Vitamin C, they promote plumpness, fullness, and of course, brightness, according to the brand. Good-bye, under-eye circles.
Lumin Intensive Repair Face Mask
A classic sheet mask with a luxurious feel, this Intensive Repair Face Mask from Lumin is ideal for any man who feels left out of the self-care conversation. In just 10-15 minutes, this replenishing mask hydrates even the most dehydrated of complexions per Lumin. And no, you don't have to be a guy to use it.
Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Rose Gold Eye Mask
Three luxe layers of treatment from patches with a shimmering rose gold finish? We'd say yes to that any day, but National Face Mask day makes something about this nourishing, slip-free set feel extra special.
Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Eye Mask
Treat yourself to this pair of soothing, cooling, serum-enriched under-eye patches. Made with hyaluronic acid and aloe leaf, Wander Beauty says they de-puff even the most tired of eyes.
Wander Beauty Mini Staycation Hydrating Mask
Pull into the hydration station with this travel-sized mask from Wander Beauty. Made with ceramides, peptides, butterfly pea flower, and more, it diminishes fine lines and wrinkles for supple, healthy skin, says the label.
Wander Beauty Staycation Hydrating Mask
If you liked the Wander Beauty Staycation Hydrating Mask mini, you'll love the full-size. With 60 ml. of the signature 3-in-1 hydrating formula, it's got three times as much self-care to offer.
Kocostar Vitamin Happy Mask 10-Pack
Infused with Vitamin C, E, and hyaluronic acid, this set antioxidant-enriched sheet mask protects as it soothes for hydration and conditioning in one.
Kocostar Pore Care Happy Mask 10-Pack
Packed with immunity-boosting favorites like black sesame, black rice, and charcoal, this sheet mask set from Korean beauty brand Kocostar may relieve the effects of stress and irritants on the skin.
Kocostar Cotton Happy Mask 10-Pack
For deep moisture, even appearance, and youthful-looking skin, Kocostar says to look no further than their White Happy Mask set. Formulated with Vitamin B3, green tea, and more, you'll be positively glowing in no time.
Kocostar Hydrating Happy Mask 10-Pack
Kocostar says you'll protect your skin's barrier against the elements (UV rays, air pollutants, and even the dryness of air conditioning!) in minutes with this ultra-nourishing and nutritive sheet mask.
107 Beauty Avocado Cuddle Sheet Mask
Does anything sound better than the words "avocado" and "cuddle" together? We certainly don't think so, which is why we're loving this sheet mask. Packed with a cream essence that softens as it hydrates, it's as close to taking a nap inside of an avocado as you can get.
Gentlehomme Advanced Collagen Masks 5-Pack
A set of masks designed specifically to meet the skincare needs of men, this set from Gentlehomme revives from the inside out. The label states that each of the five sheets includes properties that promote elasticity, reduce the effects of aging, and boost the absorption of moisture.
Lovery Dead Sea Minerals Spa Gift Box
The ultimate way to treat yourself? A spa gift set for one. Ideal for any man or woman deserving of a present, this kit includes products made with Himalayan bath salts, natural sea minerals, and everything else you may need for a nutrient-rich spa day from home. Paraben- and cruelty-free, it's basically the reason for the holiday.
