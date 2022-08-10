There’s No Reason to be Confused By Timothée Chalamet’s Bone Tweets

Watch : Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet on Being "Friends for Life"

If you're trying to wrap your mind around Timothée Chalamet's recent tweets, allow us to explain.

The 26-year-old recently shared a few posts all on the topic of bones—but it's for a good reason.

"Soft bones," Timothée tweeted on Aug. 10 before writing, "Crunchy bones" and "Boney bones" in two follow ups posts. And then there was "Boner bone," too.

So what the heck is he talking about? Well, the Dune actor then shared out the trailer for his upcoming movie, Bones and All directed by Call Me By Your Name's Luca Guadagnino.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis and follows two teenagers who happen to be cannibals.

The movie's logline teases "a story of first love" between characters Maren (Taylor Russell) and Lee (Timothée) who embark on a "1,000-mile odyssey that takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald Reagan's America."