I Can’t Stop Shopping in Abercrombie’s Dress Section

These 16 styles are perfect for summer, and some of them are on sale now.

By Carly Shihadeh Aug 10, 2022 10:27 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionE! Insider
E-Comm: Abercrombie Dresses

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. 

TikTok loves the new and improved Abercrombie & Fitch, and so do I. From chic, trendy styles to extended sizing to the flattering fit of their pieces, it's no surprise the store is so popular, and they've done it again with their dress section. 

If you're searching for the perfect vintage-inspired slip dress, a romantic maxi dress for sultry summer nights, or a sophisticated look that will make you the best-dressed wedding guest, you've come to the right place. Some of these styles are on sale now, so you'll want to add them to your cart as soon as possible. Is there anything better than getting a package delivered, especially when it's a gorgeous dress?

The best part about these styles is they all come in petite, regular, and long sizes, so you don't have to worry about mini dresses being too short or midi dresses hitting you at an awkward length. Scroll below for 16 trending dresses that are perfect for the final days of summer. 

read
Love Island USA: Your Guide to the Standout Styles From Season 4... So Far

Poplin Strapless Midi Dress

This dress comes in seven colors, including a chic black, dark pink, and pretty orange floral. It's the perfect dress for summer days and nights. 

$90
Abercrombie

Asymmetrical Ruffle Mini Dress

Ruffle neckline dresses are trending. How romantic is this dress? It comes in black and baby blue.

$80
Abercrombie

Trending Stories

1

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma

2

Did Teresa Giudice Send the Gorgas a Wedding Bill? Luis Ruelas Says...

3

Pete Davidson Is In Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Social Posts

Satin Slip Midi Dress

This dress is so gorgeous, and it looks like it could be a chic vintage find. It's often difficult to get the perfect midi dress length, but this style comes in petite, tall, and regular. 

$100
Abercrombie

Traveler Wrap Mini Dress

If you've been wanting to try the tennis dress trend, you'll look country club-chic in this look. It also comes in black for the perfect LBD.

$69
$50
Abercrombie

Lace Slip Mini Dress

Slip dresses are trending, and this is the 90s-style dress of our dreams. Pair this with a blazer and loafers for the cutest look that can take you from summer to fall.

$70
Abercrombie

Floaty Femme Ruffle Maxi Dress

Here's the perfect dress for romantic summer nights. It also comes in a chic black color. 

$130
Abercrombie

Jacquard Open Back Mini Dress

Celebrating the end of summer with a tropical vacation? This dress is perfect for your trip.

$70
Abercrombie

Button-Through Maxi Dress

This dress comes in three florals and four solid colors, so you'll find your perfect style. This is such a pretty, breezy dress for warm summer days.

$100
Abercrombie

Lace-Up Back Slip Midi Dress

Wear this slip dress to a wedding and you'll be the most stylish guest there. We love the lace-up open back, and this look comes in five colors.

$120
Abercrombie

Relaxed Poplin Shirt Dress

Here's a classic that you can wear to brunch or as a beach coverup. Either way, you'll exude effortlessly cool-girl energy. The best part? It comes in eight different colors.

$69
Abercrombie

Strappy Crochet Midi Dress

The uniquely intricate details on this crochet dress are chef's kiss

$110
$99
Abercrombie

Halter Linen-Blend Mini Dress

Rock this mini dress to the farmer's market or pair it with kitten heels for dinner. You'll feel great in this look.

$60
Abercrombie

Drama Halter Maxi Dress

This flowing dress comes in two chic florals that you'll love.

$130
Abercrombie

Strappy Plunge Corset Maxi Dress

It's giving rich mom in The Hamptons. This blue and white floral is so chic, but this style also comes in black.

$120
$108
Abercrombie

Puff Sleeve Corset Midi Dress

This chic midi dress comes in a dark blue and pink. Either way, you can't go wrong with these unique colors.

$120
Abercrombie

Keyhole Midi Sweater Dress

This is the perfect knit dress for summer, and it comes in four colors.

$80
Abercrombie

Up next: Why Beauty Buffs Everywhere Love Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics

Trending Stories

1

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma

2

Did Teresa Giudice Send the Gorgas a Wedding Bill? Luis Ruelas Says...

3

See the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo Stars, Then & Now

4

Olivia Wilde Slams Jason Sudeikis For “Embarrassing” Custody Incident

5

The Truth About Matthew Lawrence's Hawaiian Outing With TLC's Chilli

Latest News

Tatiana Maslany Lands Another TV Role: Everything We Know

Why Yellowjackets' Creators Are Taking Their Time With Season 2

Lori Harvey Shares Her Dating "Red Flag" After Michael B. Jordan Split

Olivia Wilde Slams Jason Sudeikis For “Embarrassing” Custody Incident

Armie Hammer Accusers Speak Out in House of Hammer Trailer

Travis Barker Says He’s “Impregnating” the Crowd at MGK Show

Amanda Seyfried Wishes She Had Intimacy Coordinators When Younger