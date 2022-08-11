RHOBH Has Melissa Etheridge to Thank for Stopping Another Dinner Party From Hell

Watch : Sutton Stracke Dishes on Looking for Love & RHOBH Drama

Put simply, Melissa Etheridge deserves a Nobel Peace Prize after the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Aug. 10 iteration saw the Grammy Award-winning artist make a surprise appearance at Dorit Kemsley's charity dinner, and while Melissa might not have known it at the time, she inadvertently saved the ladies from spiraling out of control à la season one's Dinner Party From Hell (or the more recent season 11 sequel).

What had happened pre-Melissa's arrival was simple: Whether she meant to or not, Kyle Richards had reignited Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke's argument over the Elton John Oscars party fiasco. Soon, what started out as a lighthearted exchange between the two—albeit one that required they yell across the room—quickly evolved into an expletive-filled screaming match.

Lisa and Sutton continued to argue over the validity of Sutton's apology to Lisa's husband Harry Hamlin, all while the dinner party's guests looked on in horror. As Crystal Kung Minkoff put it in a confessional, "We're not alone! There's other people here, including my friends who are totally freaking out and texting me, 'What the f--k is going on?'"