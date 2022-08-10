Javon Walton Reveals What He Knows About Ashtray's Fate on Euphoria

Watch : Javon Walton Saves the World With Sylvester Stallone in Samaritan

Have fans really seen the last of Ashtray on Euphoria? Even Ashtray himself doesn't know.

After the fan-favorite character seemingly met a grim end on the show's season two finale, actor Javon "Wanna" Walton chatted about Ashtray's fate on the HBO drama.

"Honestly, I have no clue, and I'm not just saying that," he exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop's Loni Love and Adam Rippon on August 10. "With Euphoria, it's pretty random, and if I do end up coming back, I'll probably know last second if I am."

While we'll have to wait until season three to find out if Ashtray is gone for good, fans don't have to wait long to catch the young star's latest project. He stars in the new Prime Video film Samaritan alongside the legendary Sylvester Stallone, who plays as the film's titular retired superhero.

"It's a superhero-like movie but with a dark twist to it," the 16-year-old shared. "And this kid named Sam, who I play, is [looking] for Samaritan. He wants to find out if Samaritan is really real and is going on this crazy journey."