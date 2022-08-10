Your First Look at Pennyworth's Action-Packed Season 3

On Aug. 10, HBO Max released a new teaser for Pennyworth's highly anticipated third season. Check it out!

By Vivian Kwarm Aug 10, 2022 10:04 PMTags
TVCelebrities
Watch: Jason Momoa ACCIDENTALLY Reveals Ben Affleck Will Return as Batman

Alfred at your service, but put some respect on his name! 
 
HBO Max released the trailer for the third season of series Pennyworth, which returns this fall, giving viewers a look at what to expect from the next installment.
 
Pennyworth, which moves from Epix to HBO Max, has been rebranded Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler. And let's just say, this isn't your parents' Alfred Pennyworth.
 
The Aug. 10 teaser begins with Alfred (Jack Bannon) introducing himself and making it clear that his "honor is not for sale." It seems Alfred has always been a stand up guy! 
 
Still there's plenty of action to look forward to, as Alfred is seen wielding a gun and throwing punches.
 
For those who've yet to jump on the Pennyworth bandwagon, the series follows the early years of Batman's trusted butler, as he forms a security company in the 1960s and works for billionaire Thomas Wayne (a.k.a Batman's dad).

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

The official plot synopsis for season three, which will have 10 episodes in total, teases a new time period and that things have changed since viewers last saw Alfred and the Waynes. 
 
"The civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse," HBO Max's descriptions notes, "ushering in a new age of Superheroes and Supervillains." 

Trending Stories

1

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma

2

Did Teresa Giudice Send the Gorgas a Wedding Bill? Luis Ruelas Says...

3

See the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo Stars, Then & Now

Season three of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler will premiere on HBO Max in October. 

Trending Stories

1

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma

2

Did Teresa Giudice Send the Gorgas a Wedding Bill? Luis Ruelas Says...

3

See the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo Stars, Then & Now

4

The Truth About Matthew Lawrence's Hawaiian Outing With TLC's Chilli

5

Lance Armstrong Marries Anna Hansen During Intimate Ceremony

Latest News

Armie Hammer Accusers Speak Out in House of Hammer Trailer

Travis Barker Says He’s “Impregnating” the Crowd at MGK Show

Amanda Seyfried Wishes She Had Intimacy Coordinators When Younger

Affordable Breezy Tops to Wear When It's Hot AF Outside

There’s No Reason to be Confused By Timothée Chalamet’s Bone Tweets

I Can’t Stop Shopping in Abercrombie’s Dress Section

Taylor Swift Had Never Heard of 3LW Until "Shake It Off" Lawsuit