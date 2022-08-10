Your First Look at Pennyworth's Action-Packed Season 3

Watch : Jason Momoa ACCIDENTALLY Reveals Ben Affleck Will Return as Batman

Alfred at your service, but put some respect on his name!



HBO Max released the trailer for the third season of series Pennyworth, which returns this fall, giving viewers a look at what to expect from the next installment.



Pennyworth, which moves from Epix to HBO Max, has been rebranded Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler. And let's just say, this isn't your parents' Alfred Pennyworth.



The Aug. 10 teaser begins with Alfred (Jack Bannon) introducing himself and making it clear that his "honor is not for sale." It seems Alfred has always been a stand up guy!



Still there's plenty of action to look forward to, as Alfred is seen wielding a gun and throwing punches.



For those who've yet to jump on the Pennyworth bandwagon, the series follows the early years of Batman's trusted butler, as he forms a security company in the 1960s and works for billionaire Thomas Wayne (a.k.a Batman's dad).