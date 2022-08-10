Your First Look at Pennyworth's Action-Packed Season 3

Alfred at your service, but put some respect on his name!
HBO Max released the trailer for the third season of series Pennyworth, which returns this fall, giving viewers a look at what to expect from the next installment.
Pennyworth, which moves from Epix to HBO Max, has been rebranded Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler. And let's just say, this isn't your parents' Alfred Pennyworth.
The Aug. 10 teaser begins with Alfred (Jack Bannon) introducing himself and making it clear that his "honor is not for sale." It seems Alfred has always been a stand up guy!
Still there's plenty of action to look forward to, as Alfred is seen wielding a gun and throwing punches.
For those who've yet to jump on the Pennyworth bandwagon, the series follows the early years of Batman's trusted butler, as he forms a security company in the 1960s and works for billionaire Thomas Wayne (a.k.a Batman's dad).
The official plot synopsis for season three, which will have 10 episodes in total, teases a new time period and that things have changed since viewers last saw Alfred and the Waynes.
"The civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse," HBO Max's descriptions notes, "ushering in a new age of Superheroes and Supervillains."
Season three of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler will premiere on HBO Max in October.