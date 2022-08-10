Why George R. R. Martin Says He Had Little to Do With the Final Seasons of Game of Thrones

Watch : "Game of Thrones" Fans Demand a Do-Over

George R. R. Martin was left out in the cold.

The man responsible for authoring the fantasy novels A Song of Ice and Fire that were adapted into HBO's Game of Thrones said he had very little to do with how the show wrapped up.

"By season five and six, and certainly seven and eight, I was pretty much out of the loop," he revealed in an interview with the New York Times.

When asked why his involvement in the show waned as time progressed, he said, "I don't know—you have to ask [Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss]."

Perhaps that's why Martin has indicated that his upcoming novel The Winds of Winter, the penultimate title in the Game of Thrones series, will differ wildly from the events depicted on the HBO series.

"What I have noticed more and more of late, however, is my gardening is taking me further and further away from the television series," he wrote on his blog July 8. "Yes, some of the things you saw on HBO in Game of Thrones you will also see in The Winds of Winter (though maybe not in quite the same ways)…but much of the rest will be quite different."

