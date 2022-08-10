The Truth About Matthew Lawrence's Hawaiian Outing With TLC's Chilli

Matthew Lawrence may have found himself on the TLC tip.
The Boy Meets World alum was spotted enjoying time with singer Chilli on a Waikiki beach in Hawaii. As seen in photos obtained by TMZ, Matthew and Chilli took a dip in the water together and later chatting while lounging on beach chairs.
While the actor's appearance with the "No Scrubs" singer has sparked dating rumors, things between the two are strictly platonic.
"TLC had a show in Hawaii," a rep for Chilli told E! News. "They've been touring all summer and are heading to Australia soon. Matthew and Chilli are friends and were taking a moment to get some sun after the show. They weren't by themselves there was a group with them."
Matthew's Hawaiian outing comes just six months after his wife, Cheryl Burke, filed for divorce from the Mrs. Doubtfire actor after nearly three years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.
The former couple initially met in 2006 when Matthew's brother, Joey Lawrence, was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars and began dating soon after, calling it quits in 2008.
The pair rekindled their romance nine years later, tying the knot in May 2019. In a Feb. 24 Instagram post, Cheryl confirmed the split, writing, "I know I have always said that I'm an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending."
She added. "I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for privacy."