Olivia Newton-John's Husband Shares Heartfelt Tribute to "Courageous" Star Days After Her Death

John Easterling is paying homage to his late wife, Olivia Newton-John.
John, 70, penned a heartfelt letter to the Grease star just days after she passed away at 73-years-old. On Aug. 8, Olivia's family confirmed her death in an Instagram post, after a 30-year battle with breast cancer.
In his Aug. 10 message, John reflected on their relationship.
"Olivia, Our love for each other transcends our understanding," he began. "Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural."
While speaking of their romance, John shared that he and the Xanadu star "never had to 'work' on it," adding, "We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever." The pair, who first met in the '90s, began dating in 2007 and were married a year later.
John also highlighted Olivia's legacy, noting that she was a healer who did so by "using her mediums of song, of words, of touch."
"She was the most courageous woman I've ever known," he shared. "Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible. It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long."
According to John, the "Physical" singer, who was diagnosed with cancer three times throughout her life, maintained a positive attitude even throughout her "most difficult times." He continued, "She always had the spirit, the humor, and the will power to move things into the light."
Beyond her passing, John shared how this positive essence has impacted his grief. He added, "Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward."