Exclusive

Has Dorit Kemsley Found Garcelle Beauvais' New Husband? See the RHOBH Cast's Hilarious Reaction

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley is on a matchmaking mission to set up co-star Garcelle Beauvais in this exclusive sneak peek. See why her co-stars aren't so sure about it.

By Brett Malec Aug 10, 2022 9:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Dorit Kemsley - 2021 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot

It looks like Dorit Kemsley might be switching her title from Housewife to Million Dollar Matchmaker.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's quest to set up co-star Garcelle Beauvais continues in this hilarious sneak peek at the Bravo series' Aug. 10 episode. In E! News' exclusive preview, Dorit once again brings up her mysterious friend Don, whom she revealed is really into Garcelle on last week's episode.

"I was telling Garcelle, 'We have this friend and he's our tax accountant," Dorit tells the whole RHOBH cast at a dinner party, "and he's a successful, charming man," 

Kyle Richards chimes in with a laugh, "Is this Garcelle's new husband?" to which Garcelle sarcastically replies, "Apparently."

Dorit continues talking up Don, adding, "He's debonair, he dresses so nice, he's so charming, he's so smart."

Skeptical, Kyle asks, "But?" Dorit insists, "There is no but!"

In a confessional, Garcelle explains why she questions her friend's matchmaking skills: "Dorit has been mentioning this guy for about a year now, so why hasn't he reached in a year?"

photos
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Must-See Moments

In her own interview, Dorit proudly boasts, "People don't know this about me, but I'm actually a really good matchmaker. It's like a secret superpower I have."

Erika Jayne is on the same page as Garcelle and reveals, "She tried to set me up with somebody else and hasn't come through with it."

Back at the dinner party, Dorit insists Don "was dying to be here" to meet Garcelle finally, but he tested positive for COVID. "He's in great shape, he's a handsome man," Dorit continues.

In response to Dorit's never-ending gushing, Kyle cracks, "You've really been looking at him a lot, Dorit."

Watch the LOL-worthy preview above.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma

2

Did Teresa Giudice Send the Gorgas a Wedding Bill? Luis Ruelas Says...

3

The Truth About Matthew Lawrence's Hawaiian Outing With TLC's Chilli

4

Lance Armstrong Marries Anna Hansen During Intimate Ceremony

5

Bombshells From Jennette McCurdy's Book I'm Glad My Mom Died

Latest News

I Can’t Stop Shopping in Abercrombie’s Dress Section

Taylor Swift Had Never Heard of 3LW Until "Shake It Off" Lawsuit

Exclusive

Javon Walton On What He Knows About Ashtray's Fate on Euphoria

Your First Look at Pennyworth's Action-Packed Season 3

George R. R. Martin Was Iced Out of the End of Game of Thrones

The Truth About Matthew Lawrence's Hawaiian Outing With TLC's Chilli

How the Stranger Things Cast Nabbed Their Star-Making Roles