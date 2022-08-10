Mumford & Sons Singer Marcus Mumford Shares He Was Sexually Abused at 6

In a new interview, Mumford & Sons singer Marcus Mumford opened up about childhood trauma, which he sings about on his upcoming debut solo album.

Music
Marcus Mumford is using music to heal from a childhood trauma.

After keeping silent for almost three decades, Mumford & Sons' frontman is sharing his experience as a victim of child sexual abuse in "Cannibal," the first single from his debut solo album Self-Titled.

"Like lots of people—and I'm learning more and more about this as we go and as I play it to people—I was sexually abused as a child," Mumford told GQ magazine in an interview published Aug. 10. "Not by family and not in the church, which might be some people's assumption. But I hadn't told anyone about it for 30 years."

Mumford, 35, said he told his mother about the abuse only after she heard "Cannibal" and asked him what the song was about. "So once we get through the trauma of that moment for her, as a mother, hearing that and her wanting to protect and help and all that stuff," he continued, "it's objectively f--king hilarious to tell your mom about your abuse in a f--king song, of all things."

Their conversation inspired the second single from his new album, "Grace."

Mumford said he sought therapy to deal with his trauma. "That thing that happened when I was six," he said, "that was the first of a string of really unusual, unhealthy sexual experiences at a really early age."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The musician said he has spent the last three years trying to find his balance and undo "learned behaviors and ways of interacting with the world that just, like, needed tuning up," which included eating healthier food and quitting alcohol.

Mumford also spent time over the COVID-19 pandemic working on the farm that he maintains with wife Carey Mulligan and their two children in Devon, England.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images

The actress helped behind the scenes on the set of the music video for "Cannibal," directed by Steven Spielberg.

And the singer's new album is dedicated to his wife. Self-Titled is set for release Sept. 16.

 

