Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Has Advice for Austen Kroll's Girlfriend Olivia Flowers

Watch : Why "Southern Charm" Star Madison LeCroy Is Everywhere

Where's Patricia Altschul when you need her?

Known for her ability to keep the peace, the Southern Charm matriarch could be of great use for her fellow cast members Madison LeCroy and Olivia Flowers. The two aren't exactly enemies, but Olivia dating Madison's ex Austen Kroll—who, as Olivia frequently points out on the show, can't seem to stop talking about Madison despite her being engaged—means a few jabs have been traded.

The latest came in an Aug. 10 Us Weekly interview when Olivia called Madison "calculated," adding, "I don't think much of her." What's more interesting, though, is in that same story, Olivia also revealed that she and Austen began exclusively dating this summer—something a casual viewer of Southern Charm would likely not predict, as their once-budding romance has already gone a bit cold on the Bravo series' current season.

As for Madison's thoughts on the pairing, she recently told E! News that Austen's actions speak for themselves—namely, the way he reacted to her engagement news. "Austen's dad said a comment like, 'I'm glad it's not you,'" Madison recalled. "Same, Tom—that's his dad—your son is just not husband material. He's not even boyfriend material, and I think we've seen that on Winter [House] and Summer House."