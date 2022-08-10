Exclusive

Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Has Advice for Austen Kroll's Girlfriend Olivia Flowers

Madison LeCroy exclusively told E! News that her ex and Southern Charm co-star Austen Kroll—who's now dating Olivia Flowers—is "just not husband material," let alone "boyfriend material."

By Allison Crist Aug 10, 2022 8:29 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoCouplesCelebritiesSouthern CharmNBCU
Where's Patricia Altschul when you need her?

Known for her ability to keep the peace, the Southern Charm matriarch could be of great use for her fellow cast members Madison LeCroy and Olivia Flowers. The two aren't exactly enemies, but Olivia dating Madison's ex Austen Kroll—who, as Olivia frequently points out on the show, can't seem to stop talking about Madison despite her being engaged—means a few jabs have been traded.

The latest came in an Aug. 10 Us Weekly interview when Olivia called Madison "calculated," adding, "I don't think much of her." What's more interesting, though, is in that same story, Olivia also revealed that she and Austen began exclusively dating this summer—something a casual viewer of Southern Charm would likely not predict, as their once-budding romance has already gone a bit cold on the Bravo series' current season.

As for Madison's thoughts on the pairing, she recently told E! News that Austen's actions speak for themselves—namely, the way he reacted to her engagement news. "Austen's dad said a comment like, 'I'm glad it's not you,'" Madison recalled. "Same, Tom—that's his dad—your son is just not husband material. He's not even boyfriend material, and I think we've seen that on Winter [House] and Summer House."

Madison added that Olivia "should probably watch to see what she's getting." 

Austen, for his part, previously admitted that he and Olivia are indeed going to face various challenges in Southern Charm's upcoming episodes. "There are certainly some ups and downs that you're gonna see in the season," he told E! in July, "not us fighting or anything, but me trying to figure out where my headspace is, to be totally honest."

Stephanie Diani/Bravo

The Aug. 11 episode will almost certainly feature a few of those "downs," as Austen's former fling, Summer House's Ciara Miller, is set to make an appearance. 

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

