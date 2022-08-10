These TikTok-Famous Stickers Remind You to Reapply Sunscreen

If you're not set on purchasing these quite yet, check out these rave reviews to learn more about why people love them.

SPOTMYUV UV Sticker Reviews

A shopper explained, "First use was at Disneyland on a 90 degree zero clouds day. This helped so much! I kept an eye (as did my friends) on the dot so we all knew when to reapply sunscreen and not one of us got burned. I also used these on a week-long hiking adventure in Utah where it was also in the 90s with an extreme UV index. None of us got burned, so all in all this is one of the best inventions!"

Another shared, "Read about this on Reddit and since I love the beach and live in the Sunshine state, i thought I'd buy it and give it a try.. Wow what a great product it works great!!"

Someone else reviewed, "Me and my very fair skin went traveling alone recently, and these saved my life! Without anyone to tell me I need more sunblock, I relied on these little stickers on when to apply more... This was a complete game changer and people were asking me where I got it. It is 100% worth every penny."

An Amazon shopper declared, "This is my new favorite thing. I'm very anxious about being sun burnt and protective of my daughter. I've tried setting alarms on my phone to re-apply sunscreen, but it wasn't always easy to have my phone nearby especially when being in and out of the water. These stickers have been my saving grace this summer! They're so easy to use and my daughter thinks it's so fun that she gets to wear a sticker! They stay on and I've worn them all day in and out of the pool."

A fan of the stickers said, "Ordered my second pack of this product, they are so simply to use and just the extra reminder though the day that are skin deserves protection! Was so surprised at how well they stayed on even when in and out of water!"

Another wrote, "These were so easy to use, sheer, and stayed on even through full beach days with sun, sand, ocean and pool. The best part was that it got my kids WANTING to put sunscreen on and reminding me that they needed to reapply!! I thought the price was a bit high - but given the they can be used for more than one day and most importantly got my kids excited about sunscreen, I think they are totally worth it!"

"I am a very fair skinned redhead. These saved me from getting burnt on my Hawaiian vacation. I was there for 10 days. No sunburn. Follow the directions and they work amazingly well," a satisfied shopper said.

While you're shopping, here are the most popular drugstore sunscreens, according to Amazon shoppers.