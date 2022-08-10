Is Ryan Seacrest Ready to Get Married? He Says...

Ryan Seacrest doesn't see wedding bells in his near future.
At least if you ask the TV host himself. Ryan spoke of the possibility that he'll tie the knot one day during the Aug. 10 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan.
It all started when guest co-host Lisa Rinna began talking about her daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin's love life, sharing that the model has been dating someone for about a month. Ryan then noted that his mother tends to stay out of his relationships and not voice her opinion until a romance is serious.
And after Ryan added he's never been married, Lisa told him that she thought it was time. However, the American Idol host didn't think so.
"Not on August 10," Ryan said. "I don't feel like it's time today."
While Lisa said she didn't want to "pressure" Ryan, she doubled down and asked why he was waiting. But as Ryan joked, "How is this not pressure? This is what pressure looks like…Oh, Lisa. I need my therapist to call in now."
Ultimately, he said he didn't feel the need to marry right now. "I'm happy. I'm happy in the present moment," Ryan continued. "I don't think about everything else."
But the conversation about Ryan's future didn't end there. Lisa also asked him if he would like to be a father one day. His answer? "I think having kids at the right time would be great," the 47-year-old replied. "I have a fantastic family, very small family."
Ryan has been dating model Aubrey Paige, 24, since last year, making their red carpet debut as a couple at New York's Tribeca Festival premiere of Jennifer Lopez's documentary Halftime in June.
While it sounds like Ryan and Aubrey won't be exchanging vows anytime soon, there may be a reason Ryan isn't rushing down the aisle. During his conversation with Lisa, the radio star noted his parents have been married for 52 years, so "there's a high bar" and "that's in my head."
In a 2017 episode of LIVE, Ryan talked about how he loves the idea of marriage but just wants to make sure it really lasts.
"The truth is I have this thing that I don't want to screw it up, and a lot of times they get screwed up," he told co-host Kelly Ripa at the time. "And so, I figured the longer I wait, the older I'll be, the closer to death I am so I can get it in and not screw it up."
And while Ryan noted he's never been engaged, he said there was a time when he came close.
"I did get close and I didn't do it," he said, "and it was the right move."