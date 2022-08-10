Is Ryan Seacrest Ready to Get Married? He Says...

Watch : Lisa Rinna Thinks "It's Time" for Ryan Seacrest to Get Married

Ryan Seacrest doesn't see wedding bells in his near future.

At least if you ask the TV host himself. Ryan spoke of the possibility that he'll tie the knot one day during the Aug. 10 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan.

It all started when guest co-host Lisa Rinna began talking about her daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin's love life, sharing that the model has been dating someone for about a month. Ryan then noted that his mother tends to stay out of his relationships and not voice her opinion until a romance is serious.

And after Ryan added he's never been married, Lisa told him that she thought it was time. However, the American Idol host didn't think so.

"Not on August 10," Ryan said. "I don't feel like it's time today."

While Lisa said she didn't want to "pressure" Ryan, she doubled down and asked why he was waiting. But as Ryan joked, "How is this not pressure? This is what pressure looks like…Oh, Lisa. I need my therapist to call in now."

Ultimately, he said he didn't feel the need to marry right now. "I'm happy. I'm happy in the present moment," Ryan continued. "I don't think about everything else."