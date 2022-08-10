Jesse Williams Addresses Ellen Pompeo's "Limited" Grey's Anatomy Role

Watch : Jesse Williams Is Here for a Jackson & April Grey's Anatomy Spin-off

Ellen Pompeo has scrubbed in more than enough times on Grey's Anatomy to deserve a break.

That's what her former co-star Jesse Williams thinks about her decision to scale back her role on the show's upcoming 19th season. (ICYMI, it was announced on August 3 that the O.G. star, who plays Meredith Grey, will only appear in eight of the season's 20-plus episodes.)

"That woman has worked so hard all year, every year for 20 years for that franchise," the actor, who played Dr. Jackson Avery on the ABC series, exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop. "Whatever time she takes off is well-earned, and I'm sure they have a master plan."

Williams left the medical drama after season 17 but has since returned for several guest appearances with his onscreen love Sarah Drew, who plays Dr. April Kepner. And ever since the two characters rekindled their romance on the show's season 18 finale, fans have been calling for a Japril spin-off series.