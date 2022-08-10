Pregnant Heather Rae Young Shares First Glimpse of Her and Tarek El Moussa's Baby in Ultrasound Photo

Heather Rae El Moussa, who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, shared a new photo of her baby's ultrasound on Instagram. See what made it "so special" for the mom-to-be.

Heather Rae Young is sharing a new update on her pregnancy journey. 

The Selling Sunset star—who announced last month that she and husband Tarek El Moussa are expecting their first baby together—posted a photo on Instagram of the little one from her recent ultrasound appointment. "Got my first 'glimpse' of our baby boy today," Heather wrote. "This was my very first time seeing him since I found out his gender so it was so special."

She added, "I love ultrasounds because I get to see him and hear his heartbeat. As a new mom-to-be these things give me flutters in the best way but it's also nerve racking because you want to make sure your baby is healthy and in the best condition possible."

Heather went on to share that her ultrasound "went great" and that "getting a little [peek] at our boy" made her week.

In the comments, a few of Heather's Selling Sunset co-stars shared their love and excitement for her baby's arrival. 

Emma Hernan wrote, "Love him so much already!" while Amanza Smith said, "Omgoodness!!!! So exciting babe. Ahhh I can't wait to kiss his little sweet face."

Davina Potratz also took to the comments, writing, "Omg so amazing!!"

 

Even Maya Vander—who announced she would not be part of the next season of Selling Sunset—dropped a couple of heart eye emojis underneath Heather's post.

In addition to their little one on the way, Tarek is also a dad to his two kids: Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6—whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina Haack Hall.

 

