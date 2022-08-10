Pregnant Heather Rae Young Shares First Glimpse of Her and Tarek El Moussa's Baby in Ultrasound Photo

Watch : Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Sweet Ultrasound of Baby Boy

Heather Rae Young is sharing a new update on her pregnancy journey.

The Selling Sunset star—who announced last month that she and husband Tarek El Moussa are expecting their first baby together—posted a photo on Instagram of the little one from her recent ultrasound appointment. "Got my first 'glimpse' of our baby boy today," Heather wrote. "This was my very first time seeing him since I found out his gender so it was so special."

She added, "I love ultrasounds because I get to see him and hear his heartbeat. As a new mom-to-be these things give me flutters in the best way but it's also nerve racking because you want to make sure your baby is healthy and in the best condition possible."

Heather went on to share that her ultrasound "went great" and that "getting a little [peek] at our boy" made her week.