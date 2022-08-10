Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Into Birthday Celebration With Stormi and Sisters Kendall and Kim

Kylie Jenner is turning up for her 25th birthday! See how the mom of two is celebrating with daughter Stormi and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Watch: Happy 25th Birthday Kylie Jenner

One time for the birthday girl!

On Aug. 10, Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse inside her 25th birthday celebration with daughter Stormi, 4, who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner

The TikTok video captioned, "its my birthdayyyyyy," starts off with the Kylie Cosmetics founder standing in front of a mirror while showing off her figure in a tight-fitting pink mini dress. Kylie then gives viewers a sneak at her tasty brunch, complete with croissants, muffins and iced coffees.

The Kardashians star was then joined by a smiling Kendall and Stormi and a seemingly exhausted Kim as she showed off everyone who came to celebrate with her.

Throughout the day, Kylie has been showered with lots of love from her fans, close friends and family, including mom Kris Jenner, who shared throwback pictures of her youngest daughter to commemorate the special occasion. 

"You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years!!" the momager wrote on Instagram. "You are kind, generous beyond measure, smart, compassionate, giving, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out and a delicious force of nature!!!! You are the most amazing mommy and I am so proud of all of your accomplishments and your unbelievable drive always. I love you so so much happy birthday my angel girl!"

@kyliejenner

its my birthdayyyyyy ??????

? original sound - Kylie Jenner

Kim also shared a birthday shout-out of her own to her younger sis, writing, "Happy Birthday party gal. Every year you amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones and just how generous your heart is. You are so special and one of one. You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for this forever. Happy birthday @kyliejenner I love you so much!!! Forever and Ever!!!"

