Nicola Peltz Breaks Silence on Alleged Feud With Mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham

Stop right now: Nicola Peltz is finally addressing rumors about her relationship with Victoria Beckham.

Following the Transformers: Age Of Extinction star's April wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, reports began to emerge about alleged tension between Nicola and her famous mother-in-law. While the Peltz-Beckham family initially kept quiet about the speculation, Nicola is now speaking out about the rumors, telling Variety she thinks they stemmed from her not wearing a Victoria Beckham design during her and Brooklyn's nuptials.

"I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress," Nicola—who ended up wearing Valentino Couture for the festivities—told the outlet in a feature on Brooklyn for its 2022 Power of Young Hollywood issue. "She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."