How RHODubai's Nina Ali and Sara Al Madani Are Breaking Stereotypes of Middle Eastern Women

The Real Housewives of Dubai is making history in more ways than one.

In addition to being the first time the series has gone international, Bravo's latest installment—set in the Arab world—features two Muslim Housewives: Nina Ali and Sara Al Madani.

It's a new—and important—perspective for viewers to bear witness to: They are representing multidimensional, successful Arab woman who are blending modern life with centuries-old cultural traditions.

"I've been watching Housewives for so many years," Nina exclusively told E! News. "Now to actually be on a franchise that represents Middle Eastern women, I feel like, ‘Wow, finally!' I want the whole world to see how women in the Middle East are...They get to see how we live life, how we see things."

And, at the end of the day, it's pretty damn normal. Well, for Housewives. So far, viewers have seen Nina and Sara make their homes more welcoming with bakhoor (a traditional Arabic incense), teach cultural customs to their children and celebrate Thanksgiving Arab-American style.