Read Beyoncé's Note to "Queen" Madonna After Release of "Break My Soul" Remix

Too classy for this world, Madonna and Beyoncé will forever be those girls.

Just days after the duo released the "Queens Remix" of Beyoncé's latest hit "Break My Soul"—and broke the internet in the process—Madonna shared the sweet thank you card she received from the "Lemonade" singer.

"Thank You, Queen. I'm So Grateful For You. You Have Opened So Many Doors For So Many Women," Bey wrote in her note, which was accompanied by a stunning white fresh floral arrangement. In her message, Beyoncé also bestowed a new title upon Madonna, calling her a "masterpiece genius," a Renaissance lyric from her new song "Alien Superstar."

"You Are Masterpiece Genius. Thank You For Allowing Me To Sing In Your Song And Thank You For Naming The Remix!!!!" she wrote, signing off the message with, "Love Always And Forever, B."

In response, Madonna gushed just as much about her latest collaborator. She wrote, "thank you !! From one �� to another �� I love the Re-Mix !."