Khloe Kardashian's Good American Deals: Save Up to 72% On These Bestselling Styles

"Keep Up With" these discounts from Khloe Kardashian's clothing line Good American.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 10, 2022
E-Comm: Good American Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links.

Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede changed the fashion game with their clothing line Good American. This brand is incredibly thoughtful with inclusive sizes ranging from 00-24 with high-quality fabrics that accommodate all body types and emphasize confidence. Another great aspect of Good American is that every piece is shown on models in a range of sizes, so shoppers can get a better idea of how styles may look on their body.

The brand is famous for its jeans, bodysuits, and swimsuits. If you're in the mood to shop, you're in luck because Good American has just landed at Saks Off Fifth. That means you can get some major deals and save up to 72% on some of the top-selling styles.

Kim Kardashian's Latest SKIMS Swimsuit Campaign Stars Paris Jackson, Bella Poarch, and Madison Bailey

Good American Skirts on Sale

Good American High-Rise Denim Mini-Skirt

Don't fight the nostalgia. Denim skirts are back in full-force. This one is available at a 72% discount too.

$119
$33
Saks Off Fifth

Good American Bodysuits on Sale

Good American Modern Tank Bodysuit

Get a sculpted look with this stretchy sleeveless bodysuit. It's a great top in warmer months and a great layering piece in the cooler months.

$89
$40
Saks Off Fifth

Good American Velvet Plunging V-Neck Bodysuit

This velvet top is a winter weather essential. Plus, we all know how great Good American bodysuits are for sculpting.

$95
$38
Saks Off Fifth

Good American One Shoulder Bodysuit

A one-shoulder look is sophisticated and a great way to switch up your look. This Good American bodysuit also comes in a dark yellow.

$115
$50
Saks Off Fifth

Good American Ribbed Bodysuit

Good American bodysuits always come through. You'll want this ribbed style in every color. It's a true wardrobe necessity.

$55
$40
Saks Off Fifth

Good American Mesh Power Bodysuit

Get wild with this animal print, mesh bodysuit. Leopard is a neutral, embrace it.

$95
$47
Saks Off Fifth

Good American Jeans on Sale

Good American Good 90s Icon High-Rise Straight Jeans

Take it back to the 90s with these high-rise faded jeans

$145
$70
Saks Off Fifth

Good American Good '90s High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

The 2022 denim trends are all about the 90s these days, right? These have a straight leg and a high-rise waist that make for a super flattering fit.

$159
$56
Saks Off Fifth

Good American ?Good Legs Side Slit Flare Jeans

Add some flare to your wardrobe with these stretchy flared jeans. They even have a cool slit at the legs.

$169
$70
Saks Off Fifth

Good American Pants on Sale

Good American Good High-Rise Stretch Cigarette-Leg Jeans

Get ahead on the fall with these cigarette-style pants in this dark yellow color.

$145
$48
Saks Off Fifth

Good American Good '90S Vinyl High-Waisted Pants

You need these vinyl pants in your life. The are high-waisted, supremely flattering, and they truly take your wardrobe to the next level. Whether you're dressing up or dressing down, these are an essential you never knew that you needed.

$179
$89
Saks Off Fifth

Good American Jackets on Sale

Good American Good Oversize Trucker Jacket

We all need a quality denim jacket in our wardrobe. This oversized one is equal parts practical and chic. You can even wear it over your shoulders for an elevated look.

$169
$70
Saks Off Fifth

Good American Quilted Faux-Sherpa Lined Shacket

You just found your new go-to fall jacket. This combines everything you love about a shirt and a jacket. Plus, the lining is just to die for with super soft faux-sherpa. 

$149
$74
Saks Off Fifth

Good American Tops on Sale

Good American Plaited Rib Polo Shirt

This ribbed polo is sophisticated, yet polished.

$135
$54
Saks Off Fifth

Good American Dresses on Sale

Good American Velvet Midi Dress

You can never have too many black dresses, right? This velvet dress has a plunging neckline and a sophisticated, soft velvet fabric.

$129
$64
Saks Off Fifth

If you're looking for more Kardashian/Jenner-inspired shopping, check out our favorites from Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.

