See How Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and More Are Celebrating "Angel Girl" Kylie Jenner's Birthday

Watch : Happy 25th Birthday Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is 25 and feeling fine.

At least, that's how we'd imagine she's feeling after reading all of the sweet birthday tributes from her family and friends. The Kardashians star is celebrating another year around the sun on Aug. 10, and among the first to mark the occasion on social media was Kris Jenner.

The momager posted several throwback photos of Kylie—the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family—along with a heartfelt caption. "Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!!" she wrote. "You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years!! You are kind, generous beyond measure, smart, compassionate, giving, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out and a delicious force of nature!!!!"

Kris also praised Kylie's parenting skills, calling her "the most amazing mommy" to her and boyfriend Travis Scott's 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and 6-month-old son.

"I love watching you with your kids," Kris continued. "I am so proud of all of your accomplishments and your unbelievable drive always. You are and will always be my baby girl and I am beyond proud of you! I love you so so much happy birthday my angel girl! XOXO."