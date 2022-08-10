Inside the Farm-Themed Birthday Party Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Threw for Daughter Lyla

Watch : Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby No. 2!

Just call her farmer Lyla!

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt's daughter recently turned 2 years old, and her parents marked the occasion with a farm-themed birthday party.

Sharing a video from the celebration on Aug. 9, Katherine noted she had "so much fun celebrating my little girl with my family and a few of her little besties."

To pull off the party theme, which the author noted her toddler picked herself, Katherine used décor from party supplies store Bonjour Fête. The table was set with plaid and gingham table runners and topped with fresh flowers, barn plates, bandana napkins and farm animal masks.

"Quickly learned 2 year olds don't sit at little tables," Katherine wrote on Instagram Stories, "but it was pretty."

At the party, guests dined on treats like heart-shaped sandwiches and a cake decked out in cows, chickens and more from Hansen's Cakes. They also had a chance to visit with some animals—with Katherine noting her mom Maria Shriver befriended a llama—and get some temporary tattoos.

It looks like Lyla got some pretty sweet gifts, too—with Maria gifting the birthday girl some sneakers that matched her own.