Inside the Farm-Themed Birthday Party Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Threw for Daughter Lyla

Just call her farmer Lyla!
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt's daughter recently turned 2 years old, and her parents marked the occasion with a farm-themed birthday party.
Sharing a video from the celebration on Aug. 9, Katherine noted she had "so much fun celebrating my little girl with my family and a few of her little besties."
To pull off the party theme, which the author noted her toddler picked herself, Katherine used décor from party supplies store Bonjour Fête. The table was set with plaid and gingham table runners and topped with fresh flowers, barn plates, bandana napkins and farm animal masks.
"Quickly learned 2 year olds don't sit at little tables," Katherine wrote on Instagram Stories, "but it was pretty."
At the party, guests dined on treats like heart-shaped sandwiches and a cake decked out in cows, chickens and more from Hansen's Cakes. They also had a chance to visit with some animals—with Katherine noting her mom Maria Shriver befriended a llama—and get some temporary tattoos.
It looks like Lyla got some pretty sweet gifts, too—with Maria gifting the birthday girl some sneakers that matched her own.
Katherine and Chris, who wed in June 2019, welcomed Lyla in August 2020, and the BDA Baby host can't believe how quickly time has flown.
"I can't believe we have a 2 year old," Katherine wrote on Instagram Aug. 6. "The greatest joy of my life, the one who made me a mama, the deepest love I've ever known; this girl is my love filled joy bubble. In true leo fashion we've been celebrating all month and will continue to."
Katherine and Chris also have a 2-month-old baby girl named Eloise, and the Guardians of the Galaxy star shares 9-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris. And as Chris noted in his own tribute, Lyla is a "great" sister to both.
And it looks like she loves helping out with baby Eloise. "My oldest daughter is adjusting very well to being a big sister," Chris told E! News at a June junket for his series The Terminal List. "You know, at first, she was kind of like, 'So, what the deal with that thing? What up with that? Look at me.' And now, she's very much embraced the idea. She constantly wants to hold her sister, and she's just very, very sweet."