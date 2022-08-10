The Selling the O.C. Trailer Is Everything We Wanted and More From Selling Sunset Spin-off

Selling Sunset may be the O.G., but it could never be the O.C.
Netflix released a trailer for Selling the O.C. Aug. 10, giving viewers a glimpse of the drama-filled spin-off. The preview hints at infidelity, backstabbing and plenty of outings to Orange County's beaches.
One storyline in particular is already turning heads—and not for a good reason. It seems that newcomer Kayla Cardona makes a pass at her colleague Tyler Stanaland, who is married to actress Brittany Snow. He tells others about the unwanted attention, saying, "She tried to kiss me."
While he doesn't name Kayla in the trailer, someone else does. Alexandra Hall says, "Kayla's coming onto a coworker and a married man."
As Polly Brindle shouts, "Are you f--king kidding me?" Girl, we wish we were.
On the business front, there's plenty of luxury listings at the Oppenheim Group, but not enough to go around. So naturally, there's a lot of competition among the agents. Specifically, among the top agents, with Gio Helou saying he's the "top dog" of the O.C. office, while Alexandra Jarvis says she and Alexandra Rose are the "top-producing female agents in the office."
But the battle for O.C.'s hottest properties brings out the ugly in people, with Rose saying that the other female agents have accused her and Jarvis of sleeping with developers to nab listings. The other girls say that it goes beyond office politics, with Polly explaining, "The energy always changes when Rose and Jarvis come in."
The agents are still friendlier than most coworkers, with Andrew asking the group as they snuggle, "How many other real estate offices have cuddle puddles on the beach?"
Selling the O.C. premieres Aug. 24 on Netflix.