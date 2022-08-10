Millie Bobby Brown Details "Unhealthy" Relationship With TikToker Hunter Ecimovic

Millie Bobby Brown is looking back on the past after a time of reflection.
A little more than a year after TikToker Hunter Ecimovic made comments about their alleged relationship on social media—which included him remarking that he "groomed" the actress—the Stranger Things star is reflecting on his comments publicly for the first time.
Calling their dynamic an "unhealthy situation," Millie said that she "walked away" from the TikToker in January 2021, which came almost six months before Hunter's claims surfaced.
"I felt very vulnerable," Millie told Allure in their cover story published Aug. 10. The Enola Holmes actress, who was filming her hit Netflix series at the same time, continued, "Also, no one on the set knew I was going through this. So, it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself and no one else knew. Then it was harder when the whole world knew."
Millie noted she had already moved on and was in a new relationship with Jake Bongiovi by the time Hunter's remarks came about, but that his comments were still hurtful nonetheless. For the actress, these past months have been a time of "healing."
"When you get publicly humiliated this way—I felt so out of control and powerless," she told the publication. "Walking away and knowing that I'm worth everything and this person didn't take anything from me, it felt very empowering. It felt like my life had finally turned a page and that I actually had ended a chapter that felt so f--king long."
Added the 18-year-old, "Ultimately, all I wanted to do within my career is help young girls and young people out there know that I, too, go through things. I'm not this perfect person that is selling skin-care products and [who is] in Stranger Things. I absolutely have made wrong decisions."
In July 2021, Hunter posted Instagram Live footage, in which he could be seen laughing in response to photos that appeared to be taken of the pair when, per reports at the time, Millie was 16 and Hunter was 20. In videos reshared to social media before his account was deactivated, he also called himself a "groomer."
In response to his comments, Millie's reps condemned his "offensive" remarks about the actress.
"Mr. Ecimovic's remarks on social media are not only dishonest, but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful," her reps told E! News in a July 2021 statement. "Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all."
E! News has reached out to Hunter for comment and has not heard back.