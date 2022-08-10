Millie Bobby Brown Details "Unhealthy" Relationship With TikToker Hunter Ecimovic

"When you get publicly humiliated this way—I felt so out of control and powerless," she told the publication. "Walking away and knowing that I'm worth everything and this person didn't take anything from me, it felt very empowering. It felt like my life had finally turned a page and that I actually had ended a chapter that felt so f--king long."



Added the 18-year-old, "Ultimately, all I wanted to do within my career is help young girls and young people out there know that I, too, go through things. I'm not this perfect person that is selling skin-care products and [who is] in Stranger Things. I absolutely have made wrong decisions."

In July 2021, Hunter posted Instagram Live footage, in which he could be seen laughing in response to photos that appeared to be taken of the pair when, per reports at the time, Millie was 16 and Hunter was 20. In videos reshared to social media before his account was deactivated, he also called himself a "groomer."