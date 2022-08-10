Why Steve Martin Might Retire After Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin has had a long and illustrious film career, but he's considering hanging up his hat after the curtain closes on Only Murders in the Building.

Steve Martin is ready to sit back and kick up his feet—maybe.

The Father of the Bride star has been booked and busy in recent years, starring on the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building and touring the country with his longtime friend and Only Murders co-star Martin Short. And while it seems the 76-year-old isn't slowing down anytime soon, he teased retirement may be in his future. "When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others," Steve told The Hollywood Reporter Aug. 9. "I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."

On the other hand, Steve knows himself well enough to admit that he loves his work too much to quit. "My wife keeps saying, ‘You always say you're going to retire and then you always come up with something,'" he said. "I'm really not interested in retiring. I'm not."

But he's willing to compromise, adding, "I would just work a little less. Maybe."

Steve's unrelenting dedication to acting is partly because he loves his fans. The comedian understands that his success is because of the viewers who continue to support his work, so he feels he owes a debt to them. "There's a time in your career when people are dying to see you," Steve explained. "Now is the time in my career when I'm the one who's got to show up."

Steve's family is just about the only thing that could pull him away from his work. While others have FOMO thinking about hanging out with Selena Gomez and Martin, Steve is more focused on the time he's missing out on with his wife, Anne Stringfield, and daughter, Mary Martin. "I have a family life that's really fun," he shared. "To film a movie now, to go someplace else to live, I'm not willing to do that anymore. I can't disappear for three months."

Steve and his wife welcomed Mary in 2012, when the comedian was 67 years old. Although it seems unconventional to have kids later in life, the actor previously shared that he's happy he waited as long as he did. "Oh, it's fantastic—you have all the time in the world," he told the Daily Telegraph in 2016. "You're all set and secure in life, and you're not building your career, so you have a lot of time."

He added, "When I was younger, I was selfish and focused on my career. Now I'm just hanging around the house playing with [my daughter]. It's great."

That being said, Only Murders in the Building was renewed for a third season, so fans don't have to worry about Steve retiring anytime soon. 

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building stream Tuesdays on Hulu.

