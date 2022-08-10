The Breakfast Club's Angela Yee Says Show Is "Over as You Know It" Amid Announcing Exit

Watch : Donnell Rawlings Ruthlessly Called Out by Angela Yee

Angela Yee is moving on from The Breakfast Club.

After posting a cryptic tweet on Aug. 9, saying, "The breakfast club as you know it is officially over," the radio host, 46, confirmed that she is leaving the hit morning show to focus on other endeavors, including her own show, Way Up With Angela Yee.

"This is really exciting," she told her Breakfast Club co-hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy Aug. 10. "This is something that I've been waiting to do for years now, way before the pandemic. I had actually sat down with our big boss ... and I was telling her, like, ‘Look, I really wanna have my own show.' You know, I have my podcast, Lip Service, and I was thinking I would be able to get something like a weekend situation and one day ease into having my own show again."

Angela noted that iHeart approached her "years later" and told her that they were going to give her a nationally syndicated show.