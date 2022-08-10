The Breakfast Club's Angela Yee Says Show Is "Over as You Know It" Amid Announcing Exit

The day after posting a cryptic tweet hinting she was leaving The Breakfast Club, Angela Yee confirmed that she is exiting the hit radio show. See what she had to say below.

By Tamantha Gunn Aug 10, 2022 4:11 PMTags
Celebrities
Watch: Donnell Rawlings Ruthlessly Called Out by Angela Yee

Angela Yee is moving on from The Breakfast Club

After posting a cryptic tweet on Aug. 9, saying, "The breakfast club as you know it is officially over," the radio host, 46, confirmed that she is leaving the hit morning show to focus on other endeavors, including her own show, Way Up With Angela Yee.

"This is really exciting," she told her Breakfast Club co-hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy Aug. 10. "This is something that I've been waiting to do for years now, way before the pandemic. I had actually sat down with our big boss ... and I was telling her, like, ‘Look, I really wanna have my own show.' You know, I have my podcast, Lip Service, and I was thinking I would be able to get something like a weekend situation and one day ease into having my own show again."

Angela noted that iHeart approached her "years later" and told her that they were going to give her a nationally syndicated show. 

photos
Stars' First Jobs

"I am going to be leaving The Breakfast Club," she continued, announcing that Charlamagne and DJ Envy will continue hosting the show as a "different iteration" of the hit radio show. 

Adding that she's sad to be leaving the radio show after 12 years, Angela said she is thrilled about her new venture, calling it a "tremendous opportunity."

"As far as having a nationally syndicated show as somebody in my position—a woman, a Black woman up here—it's a rarity and it's a great opportunity and it's not something I take lightly," she shared. "So, I'm really excited."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma

2

Did Teresa Giudice Send the Gorgas a Wedding Bill? Luis Ruelas Says...

3

Lance Armstrong Marries Anna Hansen During Intimate Ceremony

Way Up With Angela Yee is slated to launch this fall and will air middays across more than 30 iHeartMedia stations.

According to a press release, Angela's new show will cover "hot and timely topics in which she's garnered trust over her decades on air—from relationships to Hip-Hop and R&B, headline news topics, and overall culture, both in and out of the music industry."

Trending Stories

1

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma

2

Did Teresa Giudice Send the Gorgas a Wedding Bill? Luis Ruelas Says...

3

Lance Armstrong Marries Anna Hansen During Intimate Ceremony

4

Pete Davidson Is In Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Social Posts

5

Look Back on Dakota Johnson and Antonio Banderas' Cutest Moments

Latest News

Exclusive

New Bachelor in Paradise Key Art Teases a NSFW Season 8

Inside Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt's Party for Daughter Lyla

The Selling the O.C. Trailer Is Everything We Wanted and More

Millie Bobby Brown Details "Unhealthy" Romance With Hunter Ecimovic

Steve Martin Might Retire After Only Murders in the Building

Angela Yee Says The Breakfast Club Is "Over as You Know It"

Oscar Isaac Explains His Viral Red Carpet Moment With Jessica Chastain