The Breakfast Club's Angela Yee Says Show Is "Over as You Know It" Amid Announcing Exit

Angela Yee is moving on from The Breakfast Club.
After posting a cryptic tweet on Aug. 9, saying, "The breakfast club as you know it is officially over," the radio host, 46, confirmed that she is leaving the hit morning show to focus on other endeavors, including her own show, Way Up With Angela Yee.
"This is really exciting," she told her Breakfast Club co-hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy Aug. 10. "This is something that I've been waiting to do for years now, way before the pandemic. I had actually sat down with our big boss ... and I was telling her, like, ‘Look, I really wanna have my own show.' You know, I have my podcast, Lip Service, and I was thinking I would be able to get something like a weekend situation and one day ease into having my own show again."
Angela noted that iHeart approached her "years later" and told her that they were going to give her a nationally syndicated show.
"I am going to be leaving The Breakfast Club," she continued, announcing that Charlamagne and DJ Envy will continue hosting the show as a "different iteration" of the hit radio show.
Adding that she's sad to be leaving the radio show after 12 years, Angela said she is thrilled about her new venture, calling it a "tremendous opportunity."
"As far as having a nationally syndicated show as somebody in my position—a woman, a Black woman up here—it's a rarity and it's a great opportunity and it's not something I take lightly," she shared. "So, I'm really excited."
Way Up With Angela Yee is slated to launch this fall and will air middays across more than 30 iHeartMedia stations.
According to a press release, Angela's new show will cover "hot and timely topics in which she's garnered trust over her decades on air—from relationships to Hip-Hop and R&B, headline news topics, and overall culture, both in and out of the music industry."