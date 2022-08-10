Here's Why Jason Momoa Is Calling Out One of His Past Films for Being a "Big Pile of S--t"

In an interview with British GQ, Jason Momoa shared how things went sour after filming wrapped on one of his past movies.

By Tamantha Gunn Aug 10, 2022 2:21 PMTags
MoviesGQCelebritiesJason Momoa
Watch: Jason Momoa ACCIDENTALLY Reveals Ben Affleck Will Return as Batman

Jason Momoa is not holding back.

The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actor, 43, shared that there is one film that he believes was ruined for him.

"I've been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it's out of your hands," he told British GQ Aug. 8. "Conan [the Barbarian] was one of them. It's one of the best experiences I had and it [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of sh--t."

While Jason didn't expand on why the Marcus Nispel-directed movie is not one of his favorites, the film—which currently holds a 25 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes—did not receive great reviews after its 2011 release. 

At the time, renowned film critic Roger Ebert gave Conan the Barbarian one and a half stars and called the movie "a brutal, crude, witless high-tech CGI contrivance," while critic Derek Malcolm of the London Evening Standard said, "It's like an expensive B-movie that makes a lot of noise but signifies absolutely nothing."

photos
Jason Momoa's Hottest Pics

Though Jason is clearly not a fan of how Conan turned out, he is proud of what he's done with his other films, telling GQ that he wants to help shift cinema away from always having "a white guy that saves the day."

David Livingston/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma

2

Did Teresa Giudice Send the Gorgas a Wedding Bill? Luis Ruelas Says...

3

Lance Armstrong Marries Anna Hansen During Intimate Ceremony

Take, for instance, his upcoming film The Last Manhunt—in which he stars and co-wrote alongside Thomas Pa'a Sibbett. The movie will reassess the true story of western outlaw Willie Boy from an Indigenous perspective and will consist of a mostly Native American cast.

Trending Stories

1

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma

2

Did Teresa Giudice Send the Gorgas a Wedding Bill? Luis Ruelas Says...

3

Lance Armstrong Marries Anna Hansen During Intimate Ceremony

4

Pete Davidson Is In Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Social Posts

5

Look Back on Dakota Johnson and Antonio Banderas' Cutest Moments

Latest News

Exclusive

New Bachelor in Paradise Key Art Teases a NSFW Season 8

Inside Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt's Party for Daughter Lyla

The Selling the O.C. Trailer Is Everything We Wanted and More

Millie Bobby Brown Details "Unhealthy" Romance With Hunter Ecimovic

Steve Martin Might Retire After Only Murders in the Building

Angela Yee Says The Breakfast Club Is "Over as You Know It"

Oscar Isaac Explains His Viral Red Carpet Moment With Jessica Chastain