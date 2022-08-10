Kate Bosworth's Blue Crush 20th Anniversary Tribute Will Give You a Wave of Nostalgia

Twenty years after Blue Crush was released, Kate Bosworth is honoring the movie with a tribute that'll surf straight into fans' hearts.

By Tierney Bricker, Elyse Dupre Aug 10, 2022 2:11 PMTags
MoviesKate BosworthAnniversariesCelebritiesNostalgia
Watch: Kate Bosworth's Hardcore Training in 2002: Live from E! Rewind

This post will have you riding back to the early aughts.

Twenty years after Blue Crush was released, Kate Bosworth celebrated the surfer film's anniversary with a totally rad tribute.

"20 years ago, my world changed because of this movie!" the actress, 39, wrote on Instagram Aug. 9. "And over those two decades, I've learned just how very rare it is to experience something like Blue Crush… so unique, intimate and true. If there are certain experiences that make up the vital organs of your life, this movie undoubtedly holds my heart."

And Bosworth notes it's not just her who feels that way, sharing how much it means to fans, too. "Throughout my career, there is nothing I appreciate more than hearing the love and excitement for this movie," she continued, "the stories and the insights on how it has touched and shaped your lives."

While the star has appeared in several other films since then—including Superman Returns, 21 and Still Alice—she noted there was something special about the 2002 movie.

photos
Stars Who've Portrayed Athletes in Movies

"There are so many films that come and go… why the affect of one over another?" Bosworth continued. "And when I think about the beautiful and unique influence of Blue Crush, I think it may come down to the purity of the thing. The writing of it, the making of it, the depth of the friendships, the faith, the determination, the dedication, hard work, and passion. The freedom and the adventure stemming from a young girl, coming of age, and realizing that courage and fear, ferocity and vulnerability, love for another and love for self - can all exist in the same breath. It's the knowing and the trusting and the doing. The being brave. The free fall. The wings - And the flight."

Trending Stories

1

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma

2

Pete Davidson Is In Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Social Posts

3

Did Teresa Giudice Send the Gorgas a Wedding Bill? Luis Ruelas Says...

Expressing her gratitude for those who continue to support the movie, she added, "Thank you forever. We love you. Keep crushing it."

Along with the message, Bosworth included a series of throwback photos of her and her castmates Michelle Rodriguez and Sanoe Lake.

"My soul sisters for life, I feel you in my laughter every single day," she wrote. "And suddenly there we are again, on the shores of Sunset Beach."

Feel like surfing on over to one of your streaming platforms to watch the movie again? Don't worry, bro. We have you covered until then.

To look back at the movie and what the stars are up to now, keep scrolling.

Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock, Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Kate Bosworth

Bosworth's performance as aspiring pro-surfer Anne Marie was her breakout role, with the actress going on to land leading parts in Win a Date With Tad Hamilton!Beyond the Sea (as real-life singer Sandra Dee), and Superman Returns (as fictional journalist Lois Lane). 

The 39-year-old later pivoted to smaller projects, starring in a string of indie films, including Straw Dogs, Still Alice, Before I Wake, and The Domestics.

In a 2019 Instagram post, Bosworth opened up about her intense training for Blue Crush, writing, "I often get comments about my body in Blue Crush, that result came from an intense, high impact but short-lived body build. Do you know I trained 7 hours a day?" 

But she'd still be down to do a sequel, teasing during video chat with her co-stars in 2020, "I'll put my life on the line again. I don't mind." 

Bosworth married Michael Polish, a film director she met while working on 2011's Big Sur, in a country-style wedding in Montana in August 2013. The couple announced they were separating in August, though they shared their intention to remain in each other's lives in their joint statement. 

"In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end," the couple wrote on Instagram. "The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands...We laugh as we plan for our next movie together and are excited to share our latest collaboration."

She is now dating Justin Long.

Shutterstock, Getty Images
Michelle Rodriguez

Aside from her turn as tough girl surfer Eden, Rodriguez is known for her part in the uber-successful Fast & Furious franchise, playing Lettie Ortiz in seven films. She's also starred in actions flicks such as Resident Evil, Avatar, S.W.A.T., and Widows.

In July 2014, Rodriguez made headlines when she was spotted cuddling with Zac Efron, and a source later told E! News the unexpected couple dated for two months before calling it quits. Ah, summer love.

During the cast's recent virtual reunion last summer, the 44-year-old admitted it's difficult to recreate the magic they felt while filming Blue Crush in movies today.

"I miss that vibe period in film," she said. "Everything's either too goofy or not real enough. It's just really sweet to have a thing you can escape to some other beautiful place that's full of water, summer and nature."

YouTube, Shutterstock
Sanoe Lake

Selected as the face to launch the Roxy brand, Lake was the only real professional surfer among the movie's main cast, becoming known as  the "Princess of Surf" in the industry. (Like Anne Marie in the movie, Lake would go on to sign with Billabong in 2003.)

Following her breakout role in Blue Crush, the 43-year-old went on to star in movies such as Cruel World, Half-Life and Creature of Darkness.

Lake married artist Michael Sterling Eaton in 2007 and they have two children together.

During the cast's virtual reunion, Lake spoke about why the film remains so beloved.

"Whether it's surfing or any other sport, I think that's why it resonated with so many females and girls," Lake said. "They were like, 'Oh, I can! I can do it!'"

Shutterstock
Matthew Davis

Before he was Matt Tollman, Anne Marie's supportive NFL quarterback boyfriend, Davis was known as Warner Huntington III, the Ivy League douchebag who broke up with Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods in Legally Blonde. The range!

Since his rom-com days, Davis became a CW fan-favorite, thanks to his role as Alaric Saltzman on The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff series, The Originals and Legacies.

In 2018, Davis, 44, married his longtime girlfriend, actress Kiley Casciano, and the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Ripley Nightingale Davis, in March 2020 and their second child, Dorothy Lavender Davis, in January 2022.

Shutterstock, Getty Images
Mika Boorem

After playing Bosworth's little sister Penny, Boorem joined Dawson's Creek in a recurring role before starring in films such as Sleepover, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, and The Ward.

The 34-year-old eventually made the transition behind-the-camera, directing several short film before tackling her first full-length feature, Hollwood.Con, in 2020.

Universal Pictures, Getty Images
Faizon Love

Love played Leslie, Matt's fun-loving football teammate who learned how to surf in a memorable scene, before going on to have stand out supporting roles in Elf ("There's no singing in the North Pole!"), Couples Retreat and The Perfect Holiday.

The 54-year-old has also guest-starred on My Name is Earl and Black-ish, and he most recently appeared in Step Up: High Water.

In 2017, Love was arrested following an altercation with a valet Columbus International airport. He later plead no contest to misdemeanor assault. 

Trending Stories

1

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma

2

Pete Davidson Is In Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Social Posts

3

Did Teresa Giudice Send the Gorgas a Wedding Bill? Luis Ruelas Says...

4

Lance Armstrong Marries Anna Hansen During Intimate Ceremony

5

Look Back on Dakota Johnson and Antonio Banderas' Cutest Moments

Latest News

Jason Momoa Calls Out One of His Films for Being a "Big Pile of S--t"

Let Kate Bosworth's Blue Crush Ode Give You a Wave of Nostalgia

Exclusive

Decoding Selena Gomez's Style on Only Murders in the Building

Ian Ziering and More Send Support to 90210 Star Denise Dowse

Kylie Jenner Is 25: Look Back at All of Her Scorching Bikini Pics

Halle Bailey Reacts to Rumor She’s Been Cast in X-Men Movie

Watch Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Crash John Legend's Interview