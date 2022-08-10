Decoding Selena Gomez's Coats and More Only Murders in the Building Style Secrets

Watch : Only Murders in the Building: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!

In case you were wondering, yes, Selena Gomez looks that chic on Only Murders in the Building on purpose.

That was pretty much the idea from day one.

"We want people to see her and immediately think, This girl is cool,'" costume designer Dana Covarrubias told E! News, recalling the specific yet open-to-interpretation description provided by showrunner John Hoffman for the character of Mabel Mora. "This cool comes from her inner power and confidence. and she's one of those women that can walk into any thrift store and be like, 'I'm gonna pick that and that, I'm gonna take these, and put this on'—and it's just going to be amazing."

Of course, Mabel—artist, amateur detective, reluctant true crime podcaster and now a murder suspect—has a lot of layers, figuratively and sartorially. So, using "cool" as a jumping-off point, Covarrubias has been complementing her story arc with clothing, everything from her enviable collection of coats and her signature color to her lug-soled footwear providing a piece of the Mabel puzzle.