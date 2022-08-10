Ian Ziering and More Stars Send Support to Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse Amid Coma

Amid her health battle, Denise Dowse is receiving an outpouring of well wishes.



On Aug. 7, Denise's sister, Tracey Dowse, shared the heartbreaking news that the Insecure actress was hospitalized and in a coma following a severe case of meningitis. After sharing the news, fans and co-stars expressed their support for the actress' recovery.



Ian Ziering, who co-starred with Denise in Beverly Hills, 90210, wrote, "Sending prayers and hopes for better days ahead." Actor Jason Kelley added, "Peace, healing and recovery be upon Denise. She's deeply loved." Singer Lalah Hathaway also commented with words of support, writing, "Sending healing and peace." Jill Marie Jones, who starred in the early aughts sitcom, Girlfriends—of which Dowse guest starred—also commented with praying hands and heart emojis.

As Denise's sister Tracey mentioned in her Aug. 7 Instagram message, she's been trying to keep Denise's spirits up amid her fight.

"I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family @denisedowse," she captioned a photo of the actress. "She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis."