Halle Bailey Reacts to Rumor She’s Been Cast as Kitty Pryde in X-Men Movie

Looks like Halle Bailey won't be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe—for now, at least.

On Aug. 9, the singer, 22, shut down rumors that she was cast as Kitty Pryde in an upcoming X-Men film with one simple comment.

After reading a tweet that suggested she's set to take on the role of the fictional superhero, Halle replied, "this is not true lmao."

In fact, the tweet about the alleged casting included a link that had nothing to do with the film and instead spoke about the Chloe x Halle singer being named one of Variety's Power of Young Hollywood honorees, alongside Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Angus Cloud and Becky G.

While Halle won't be appearing as the intangible mutant, she will bring the iconic Princess Ariel to life on the big screen next year in Disney's live-action adaption of The Little Mermaid.

After filming wrapped for the highly anticipated film last summer, Halle shared how playing Ariel has been one of the most difficult experiences for her because she missed her family.