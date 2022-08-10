Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Recalls Telling Wife Blake Lively That He “Slipped Into Someone’s DMs Again”

You can definitely, maybe count on Ryan Reynolds to spark a friendship with just one message.
As the Adam Project star recently revealed, he and Rob McElhenney became fast friends after Ryan slid into his DMs to compliment the actor on an episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
And although Ryan noted that he doesn't slide into DMs all that often, this particular message would change everything since the two would eventually buy the third oldest professional football (a.k.a. soccer) club in the world, Wrexham A.F.C.. A decision—as Ryan shared—he revealed to his wife Blake Lively, after the fact.
"After you reached out about this absolutely insane idea," Ryan told Rob. "I remember seeing Blake and saying, ‘I have bad news and I have really bad news. The bad news is I slipped into someone's DMs again. The really bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league in Wales.'"
How did Blake react to such big news? "Not good," Ryan jokingly admitted. "Not great, we're still working through that one."
And as Rob shared, their big purchase came before they met in person—with the pair capturing their first meeting in their upcoming documentary, Welcome to Wrexham.
As seen in the film's trailer (which dropped in late July), the two actors recognize they're up against their fair share of challenges as co-owners. In the clip, Ryan admitted, "I think the biggest challenge is the community looking around going, ‘What the f--k are these two guys doing here?'"
And when a young fan asks the two about their reason behind the move, Ryan answered with the plain old truth. "We had no direct connection," he said. "It was just a feeling."
Fans can grasp even more of those feelings when Welcome to Wrexham premieres August 24 on FX.