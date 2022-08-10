Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Recalls Telling Wife Blake Lively That He “Slipped Into Someone’s DMs Again”

And as Rob shared, their big purchase came before they met in person—with the pair capturing their first meeting in their upcoming documentary, Welcome to Wrexham.

As seen in the film's trailer (which dropped in late July), the two actors recognize they're up against their fair share of challenges as co-owners. In the clip, Ryan admitted, "I think the biggest challenge is the community looking around going, ‘What the f--k are these two guys doing here?'"