Shopper-Loved Makeup Removers & Cleansers for Days When You’re Feeling Extra Lazy

Do you ever have those days where washing your face just seems like a major chore? Or maybe you avoid waterproof mascaras, eyeliners, or makeup altogether because you dread the amount of effort it'll take to get it all off. We totally get the struggle. After all, when you've just come home from a long day, all you want to do is go to bed as soon as possible. Not to mention, there are some days where you just feel lazy.

Fortunately, there are products out there that make cleaning your face super easy and at prices for every budget. Since today is National Lazy Day, we searched for products that self-proclaimed "lazy gals" swear by.

From top-rated cleansing balms to face wipes, splurge-worthy must-haves to drugstore classics, we've rounded up some of the most-loved makeup removing products from Amazon, Sephora and more that you'll want to add to your nightly routine ASAP. See our finds below.