Love Island USA: Your Guide to the Standout Styles From Season 4... So Far

If you watch Love Island wondering where you can find the outfits, here's your roundup of the fashions from the Peacock show.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 10, 2022 2:01 AMTags
Love Island FashionPeacock/Love Island

The cast is looking for romance on Love Island USA and the viewers at home are here for the drama, friendships, and the fashions. There are so many outfit changes during each episode. The cast is serving up looks during every scene. If you watch reality TV shows wondering where the cast shopped for their clothes, you're in the right place because we've been keeping track of everything all season long.

We have been updating this list of the swimsuits the cast wore throughout Season 4. Plus, we found Sereniti Springs' UGG slippers, Deb Chubb's iconic eye mask, and the hair products the women use in the villa. Next on the agenda? The clothes.

If you are looking for a killer girls' night out look, vacation apparel, or some summer must-haves, the Love Island women have given us plenty of fashion inspo. Check out the most memorable looks below and make sure to bookmark this page because we will continuously update this list of fashion finds.

Love Island USA: Become a Villa Bombshell With These Swimsuits From the Show

Zeta's Looks From Love Island USA

PrettyLittleThing Shape Lime Structured Cup Corset

Corsets are an old school "trend" that will always be in style. This neon one will take your wardrobe to the next level.

$44
$32
PrettyLittleThing

Shein Ruched Zip Back Satin Bodycon Dress

Shine in this corseted bodycon dress, which is also available in brown, beige, and blue.

$19
Shein

Deb's Looks From Love Island USA

Shein Rib Knit V Neck Dress

This knit dress is the ideal swimsuit cover-up. Or you can switch it up with a cardigan and a leather jacket in cooler months.

$12
Shein
$22
Amazon

Crocs Classic Clog

Deb wore these bright pink clogs during her girl chat with Sydney. This style has 49,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and comes in a ton of colors.

$50
Amazon
$50
Urban Outfitters
$50
SSENSE

PrettyLittleThing Green Bardot Twist Front Split Hem Jumpsuit

Make everyone green with envy when you wear this off-the-shoulder, cut-out jumpsuit. This look equal parts sexy and sophisticated. It also comes in yellow.

$70
$44
PrettyLittleThing

House of CB Julianna Corset Mesh Midi Dress

Go trendy, yet classic with this mesh, corseted mid-length dress. It's also available in a stunning tangerine hue.

$165
Selfridges

PrettyLittleThing Brown Knitted Cut Out Short Sleeve Top

You can wear this brown knit top on its own or layer it over your favorite tank. This top also comes in beige.

$35
$7
PrettyLittleThing

Sydney's Looks From Love Island USA

Shein 3pcs Butterfly Print Lettuce Trim Cami Top & Shorts & Pants PJ Set

Feel luxurious when you go to bed in this silky black and white pajamas set. This three-piece includes a tank top and the option to choose between shorts and pants depending on your preference.

$14
Shein

White Fox Your Peace Midi Dress Chocolate

Turn heads in this chocolate brown midi dress complete with cut-outs and mesh panels on the side. It also comes in blue and black.

$60
White Fox

Bria's Looks From Love Island USA

Farai London Gaia Mini Dress

Bria brought her fashion A-game with this colorful mini dress for her first recoupling ceremony.

$122
Revolve

PrettyLittleThing Pink Strawberry Print Ruched Bralet Pj Set

Unfortunately, this strawberry print lounge set is sold out, but you can get it in blue.

$39
$9
PrettyLittleThing

Sereniti's Looks From Love Island USA

Guzom Two Piece Set

There's nothing mellow about this yellow two-piece set. This would be super cute in the fall too. Just pair it with your favorite boots. It comes in five colorways.

$26
Walmart

Shein Rib Knit Colorblock Panel Tube Dress and Ego Shoes Orbit Lace up Knotted Detail Square Toe Metallic Heel

Sereniti looked pretty in pink in this ombre strapless dress with lace-up white heels. This dress comes in six colorways. The heels come in white, black, and gold.

 

$11
Shein Dress
$34
Ego Shoes

Kat's Looks From Love Island USA

White Fox Boutique One Of A Kind Mini Dress Chocolate

Turn heads in this eye-catching mini dress that incorporates all the biggest trends: off-the-shoulder sleeves, cut-outs,  and sheer panels. This chocolate brown color is to die for, but it's not your only option here. This dress also comes in orange, pink, mint, purple, black, and blue.

$60
White Fox Boutique

Mady's Looks From Love Island USA

Sothread Daily Summer Casual Sexy Backless Bodycon

Cut-outs are here to stay. Embrace the trend with this little black mini dress.

 

$21
Amazon
$19
Walmart

PrettyLittleThing Black Tie Front Mesh Beach Shirt and Black Mesh Midaxi Beach Skirt

Serve up some sheer style in this two-piece set from PrettyLittleThing. The skirt only comes in black, but you can get the matching mesh top in five glamorous colorways.

 

$25
$16
Top
$20
$13
Skirt

PrettyLittleThing Pink Devore Off Shoulder Long Sleeve Crop Top

This floral crop top is perfect for a summer concert with some jean shorts. Transition this top to the fall with your favorite pair of high-waisted pants.

 

$39
$11
PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing Bright Green Woven Cut Out Tie Waist Crop Blazer Shirt

Get the polish of a blazer and the fun of a crop top with this hybrid style, which is super on-trend with some strappy cut-outs. This look is available in bright green and black.

$48
$10
PrettyLittleThing

Princess Polly Leah Knit Mini Dress Brown

Throw on this knit dress over your swimsuit on a cool summer day. This neutral dress goes with everything, but there are two additional colorways to choose from.

 

$75
Princess Polly

Val's Looks From Love Island USA

PrettyLittleThing Acetate Slinky Ruched Knot Side Midaxi Skirt

Orange you loving this look? If you love neons, you can rock the look in hot pink or lime green as well.

$40
$20
PrettyLittleThing

While you're shopping, check out Mady McLanahan's best looks from Love Island USA, including swimsuits, sunglasses, and dresses.

Watch Love Island exclusively on Peacock

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

