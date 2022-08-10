Watch : Mandy Moore Reveals Whether She'd Return for Princess Diaries 3

Mandy Moore is ready for another chapter of The Princess Diaries.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress-singer, who played school bully Lana Thomas to Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis in the 2001 movie, said she "would be game" to reprise her role. While she did miss out on appearing in the 2004 sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, the 38-year-old shared a few ideas on how her "mean" character could be incorporated into the story despite being Mia's nemesis in the first flick.

"She's done a 180," Mandy pitched to host Drew Barrymore. "She's turned her life around and she and Mia become really good friends."

However, as the This Is Us star noted, she's only heard "rumors that are out in the zeitgeist" about a potential third film and is actually unclear if a follow-up is being developed.

"I have no idea," said Mandy, who described the first movie as "a pivotal, seminal moment" in her life. "I have heard nothing about it."