Mandy Moore Reveals Whether She'd Return for Princess Diaries 3

Mandy Moore is ready for another chapter of The Princess Diaries.
During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress-singer, who played school bully Lana Thomas to Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis in the 2001 movie, said she "would be game" to reprise her role. While she did miss out on appearing in the 2004 sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, the 38-year-old shared a few ideas on how her "mean" character could be incorporated into the story despite being Mia's nemesis in the first flick.
"She's done a 180," Mandy pitched to host Drew Barrymore. "She's turned her life around and she and Mia become really good friends."
However, as the This Is Us star noted, she's only heard "rumors that are out in the zeitgeist" about a potential third film and is actually unclear if a follow-up is being developed.
"I have no idea," said Mandy, who described the first movie as "a pivotal, seminal moment" in her life. "I have heard nothing about it."
Also starring Julie Andrews, The Princess Diaries is based on Meg Cabot's book of the name. After finding box office success, a sequel—which centered around a proposed royal marriage in order for Mia to keep her crown—was released three years later.
Since then, many fans have expressed hope in seeing the film series expand into a trilogy. And though Anne confirmed in 2019 that there "is a script," it seems in recent years the project has come to a standstill.
In June, Julie said "it would be too late to do it now" after the 2016 death of Garry Marshall, who directed the first two flicks. "There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don't think it ever came to pass," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "[For] especially me, it's too far down the line now to go back to it."
The Oscar winner added, "It's a lovely thought, but I don't think it would probably be possible."