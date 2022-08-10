Everything to Know About Eva Longoria's New TV Role

We're no longer desperate for Eva Longoria's TV comeback.
The actress will star in and executive produce Apple TV+'s Land of Women, an adaptation Sandra Barneda's best selling novel of the same name.
The Desperate Housewives alum will star as Gala, "a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties," according to the streamer, "and she is forced to flee the city alongside her aging mother and college-age daughter."
This is no Wisteria Lane.
"To escape the dangerous criminals to whom Gala's now vanished husband is indebted, the three women hide in the same charming wine town in Northern Spain that Gala's mother fled 50 years ago, vowing never to return," the description continues. "The women seek to start anew and hope their identities will remain unknown, but gossip in the small town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths."
Legendary actress Carmen Maura, star of Volver and Women on the Verge, will star as Gala's mother Julia.
Since the end of Desperate Housewives in 2012—where she acted alongside Teri Hatcher, Marcia Cross and Felicity Huffman—Longoria starred in NBC's Telenovela in 2015 and has appeared in shows like Empire, Grand Hotel and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Longoria has also made a name for herself behind the camera, directing episodes of shows like Black-ish, Jane the Virgin and Women Who Kill, in addition to the upcoming film Flamin' Hot, about the janitor who allegedly created the Flamin' Hot Cheeto.
Land of Women is currently in pre-production in Spain.